Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLTB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

