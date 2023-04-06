Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

FUTY opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

