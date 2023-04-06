Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

