Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,475,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 118,617 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

