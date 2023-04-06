First Affirmative Financial Network Has $647,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $431.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
