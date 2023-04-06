First Affirmative Financial Network Has $647,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $431.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.