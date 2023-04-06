First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 89,181 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 337,380 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 26,043.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 177,354 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

