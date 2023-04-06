Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fluence Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluence Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

FLNC stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.72.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,254,000. Amundi bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

