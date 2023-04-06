Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 162,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,711,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

