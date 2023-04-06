Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 588,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 284,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLQD opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $37.73.

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

