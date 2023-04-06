Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Holdings Lifted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $377,321,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 103.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,977,270 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 4,048,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $49,278,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

