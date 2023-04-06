FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded FTC Solar from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 80.94%. The company had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 89,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $202,419.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,919.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 131,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $303,383.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 715,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,553.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 89,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $202,419.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,919.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,474. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.