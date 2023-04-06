Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,512,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,626,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,185,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $61.35 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.