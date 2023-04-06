Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,817 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Green Dot by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 35,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Green Dot by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,809,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,238,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 66,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Green Dot by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 614,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

GDOT stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

