Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

