Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $431.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.51 and its 200 day moving average is $167.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

