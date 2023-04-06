HMS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $127.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

