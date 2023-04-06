HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.