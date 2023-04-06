HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

