HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,928 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 34,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

