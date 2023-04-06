Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 13.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

