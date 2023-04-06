Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 11.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

AAPL opened at $163.76 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

