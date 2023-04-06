i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) by 143,450.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IAUX opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

