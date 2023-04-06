IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 121.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 80,688 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 167,087.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 65,164 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th.

IDACORP Stock Up 3.1 %

IDACORP stock opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.