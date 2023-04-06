Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.36.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.39.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

