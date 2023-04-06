Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.75

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and traded as low as $1.50. Infinite Group shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 114 shares.
Infinite Group Trading Up 1.4 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $720,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.70.
Infinite Group Company Profile
Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.
