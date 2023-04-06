Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Position Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

PAUG opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.