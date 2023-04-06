Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 44,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

