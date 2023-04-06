Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,635 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 184,265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 308.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 685,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,162,000 after buying an additional 517,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.47.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.15 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $498.45. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

