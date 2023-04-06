Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Stock Holdings Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,063 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

