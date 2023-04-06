Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

GSY opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $49.84.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.