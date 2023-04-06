iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,380 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IMCG stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.