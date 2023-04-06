iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after acquiring an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 147,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 863,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

