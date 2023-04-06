iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MUB opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

