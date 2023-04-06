iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $152.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.