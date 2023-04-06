iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $114.61 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

