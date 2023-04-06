Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.61 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

