JB Capital LLC Acquires 25,246 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,246 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

