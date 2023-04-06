JB Capital LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
