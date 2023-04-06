JB Capital LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $139.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

