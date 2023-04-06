JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in JD.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,648,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,458,000 after buying an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Down 1.7 %

JD opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

