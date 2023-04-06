John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,442,000 after buying an additional 188,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

