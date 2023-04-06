Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

