Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.