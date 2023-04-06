Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 67,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 181,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,098,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

