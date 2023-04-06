JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 25,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

