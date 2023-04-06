Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,276,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,031,000 after acquiring an additional 583,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,869,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,782,000 after acquiring an additional 173,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kellogg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after acquiring an additional 79,732 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

