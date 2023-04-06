Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $300.37 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $337.11. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.55.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

