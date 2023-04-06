KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $381.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KLAC shares. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

