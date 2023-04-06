Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

