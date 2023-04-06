Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,279 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

