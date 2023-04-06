Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 496 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

CL stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

