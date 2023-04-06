Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.4 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

